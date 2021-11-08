Part of US 60 in Henderson Co. to close for cross drain replacement

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will be out on U.S. Highway 60 for a cross drain replacement in Henderson on Monday.

According to the Kentucky Transporation Cabinet, U.S. 60 at mile-marker 21.8 will be closed through Friday due to the magnitude of the replacement parts. This worksite will be located near the Spottsville Bridge.

All traffic will be detoured to KY 811 to Mudd Road to U.S. 60.

The detour is about a mile and a half in length.

