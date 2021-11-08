Birthday Club
Mt. Vernon woman killed over weekend spoke about neighborhood safety at last city council meeting
By Jill Lyman and Brady Williams
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Just days before her death, Mrs. Elizabeth Hall spoke to the Mt. Vernon City Council about safety concerns in her neighborhood.

Video of the meeting shows Hall speaking before the council. The topic took nearly 14 minutes.

You can see the full video here:

Indiana State Police say Hall and her husband, John, who were both 74-years-old, were found in their Mulberry Street home Saturday.

[ISP identify victims killed in Posey Co. double-homicide case]

Troopers are investigating the homicide and say they are looking for the person or persons who killed them.

They confirm some items were stolen from the home.

During Hall’s talk with the council, she discussed recent break-ins in the area. She said, “people are getting comfortable enough to walk in your garage,” followed by, “people are getting so brazen on what they are doing. That’s what bothers me.”

