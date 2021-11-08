Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Monday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Indiana State Police are asking for your help in a homicide investigation. Troopers say a married couple was found dead inside their home in Mt. Vernon over the weekend.

A 15-year-old charged with murder is due in court today. He is charged in connection to last month’s shooting on Parrett Street.

In Washington, fresh off passing a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill, President Biden and the Democrats now turn their attention to the second plank of his agenda, funding new social programs and fighting climate change.

Several Tri-State bands competed in the ISSMA state finals at Lucas Oil Stadium over the weekend. We have their results this morning on 14 News Sunrise.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP working homicide investigation after 2 bodies found in home
ISP identifies victims killed in Posey Co. double-homicide case
The Evansville North Green Brigade Performing Ensembles made history on Saturday, taking home...
2 EVSC marching bands make history, other area schools place high at ISSMA state finals
After the CDC encouraged kids aged 5 to 11 to get vaccinated, kids are starting to get the...
Tri-State doctor’s 8-year-old daughter gets COVID vaccine
Accident on Burkhardt and Old Boonville Hwy
Van overturned after hit and run on Burkhardt and Old Boonville Hwy
Aaron Messmer
ISP: Disturbance leads to Ferdinand man’s arrest, officer injured

Latest News

Dubois Co. holding COVID vaccine clinic Tues.
Job fair happening Tues. at Friedman Park.
Job fair happening Tues. at Friedman Park
West Side Nut Club to provide update on half pot
Crews replacing railroad crossing in Fort Branch