Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Indiana State Police are asking for your help in a homicide investigation. Troopers say a married couple was found dead inside their home in Mt. Vernon over the weekend.

A 15-year-old charged with murder is due in court today. He is charged in connection to last month’s shooting on Parrett Street.

In Washington, fresh off passing a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill, President Biden and the Democrats now turn their attention to the second plank of his agenda, funding new social programs and fighting climate change.

Several Tri-State bands competed in the ISSMA state finals at Lucas Oil Stadium over the weekend. We have their results this morning on 14 News Sunrise.

