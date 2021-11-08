Juvenile arrested, accused of making threatening social media posts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A juvenile accused of intimidation was arrested in Evansville over the weekend.

Police say the suspect confessed to posting threatening social media posts last week concerning two EVSC high schools.

Officers say the juvenile is facing three counts of intimidation charges.

EPD says EVSC police and the FBI Violent Crime Task Force were involved in the investigation.

