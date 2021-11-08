JA Free Enterprise Invitation golf tournament happening at Victoria National

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana is hosting their 20th annual JA Free Enterprise Invitational golf tournament.

It’s happening at 9 a.m. at Victoria National Golf Club.

27 foursome teams will from across the nation will participate in the event.

The tournament will consist of 18 holes of golf, on-course contests and a reception to follow.

