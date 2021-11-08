Former Green River correctional officer due in court Mon.

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Green River Correctional Complex officer is due in court Monday.

According to Kentucky State Police, 23-year-old Kyla Tillman brought a handcuff key into the complex.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

Officials say handcuff keys are considered to be a controlled item that prevents inmates from escape.

Tillman is facing charges of promoting contraband and official misconduct. She is being held in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

