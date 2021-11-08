Birthday Club
Former Green River correctional officer due in court Mon.

Kyla Tillman.
Kyla Tillman.(Muhlenberg County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Green River Correctional Complex officer is due in court Monday.

[KSP: Tip leads to the arrest of correctional officer]

According to Kentucky State Police, 23-year-old Kyla Tillman brought a handcuff key into the complex.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

Officials say handcuff keys are considered to be a controlled item that prevents inmates from escape.

Tillman is facing charges of promoting contraband and official misconduct. She is being held in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

