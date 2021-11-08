Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

EVSC and Teachers Association expected to vote on contract

By Daniel Baldwin
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC school board and the Evansville Teachers Association are expected to vote on a contract agreement Monday night.

If the new contract gets approved, starting teacher base salary would increase by $2,000.

The previous salary range was from $38,000 to $75,000.

ETA President Lori Young says the contract is a step in the right direction for teachers.

”The highlight for this contract is the pay raise that we are all receiving. Everybody gets a bump in pay. We don’t have anybody who didn’t get a bump in pay. So that’s really good,” said ETA President Lori Young.

If the contract gets approved, Young says it will go into effect immediately.

The school board meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP working homicide investigation after 2 bodies found in home
ISP identifies victims killed in Posey Co. double-homicide case
The Evansville North Green Brigade Performing Ensembles made history on Saturday, taking home...
2 EVSC marching bands make history, other area schools place high at ISSMA state finals
After the CDC encouraged kids aged 5 to 11 to get vaccinated, kids are starting to get the...
Tri-State doctor’s 8-year-old daughter gets COVID vaccine
Accident on Burkhardt and Old Boonville Hwy
Van overturned after hit and run on Burkhardt and Old Boonville Hwy
Aaron Messmer
ISP: Disturbance leads to Ferdinand man’s arrest, officer injured

Latest News

Mt. Vernon woman killed over weekend spoke about neighborhood safety at last city council meeting
Mt. Vernon woman killed over weekend spoke about neighborhood safety at last city council meeting
Mt. Vernon woman killed over weekend spoke about neighborhood safety at last city council meeting
Mt. Vernon woman killed over weekend spoke about neighborhood safety at last city council meeting
Evansville annual Christmas tree lighting set for November 17.
Evansville’s annual Christmas tree lighting set for next week
UE recognizes first-generation students at Monday celebration