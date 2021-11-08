EVSC and Teachers Association expected to vote on contract

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC school board and the Evansville Teachers Association are expected to vote on a contract agreement Monday night.

If the new contract gets approved, starting teacher base salary would increase by $2,000.

The previous salary range was from $38,000 to $75,000.

ETA President Lori Young says the contract is a step in the right direction for teachers.

”The highlight for this contract is the pay raise that we are all receiving. Everybody gets a bump in pay. We don’t have anybody who didn’t get a bump in pay. So that’s really good,” said ETA President Lori Young.

If the contract gets approved, Young says it will go into effect immediately.

The school board meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

