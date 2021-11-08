Birthday Club
Evansville’s annual Christmas tree lighting set for next week

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city officials are inviting the public to attend the city’s annual Christmas Tree lighting.

That’s happening in front of the Civic Center on Wednesday, November 17 at 5 p.m.

City leaders say the Evansville Children’s Choir will perform and Mayor Winnecke will say a few words before starting the countdown to turn on the lights.

The city thanks Allison Hamilton and her family for donating a 30-foot Norway Spruce for the city’s Christmas display.

Officials expect the tree to arrive in downtown Evansville Tuesday morning.

They say it will be decorated with about 25,000 lights donated by Advanced Network and Computer Services.

The Christmas tree will remain on display in front of the Civic Center building through the holiday season.

City leaders say it will be removed sometime after the first of the year.

