Evansville man arrested after chase into Henderson Co.

Chancellor Stark.
Chancellor Stark.(Henderson County Detention Center)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested after a chase into Henderson County Sunday night.

Deputies say EPD alerted them a car drove away from a traffic stop in Evansville.

Deputies say Henderson officers spotted it near Palmer’s Gas Station, and it almost hit a deputy’s cruiser head-on.

The sheriff’s office says deputies chased it down the Audubon Parkway and off the Zion Exit.

Deputies tried to stop it before it reached town limits.

They say the driver hit the side of a cruiser and then a bridge wall and spun out.

The sheriff’s office says Chancellor Stark was arrested.

He was wanted on a warrant out of Vanderburgh County for theft, possession of meth and forgery.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

