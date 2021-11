DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Health Department will be holding a special late-night vaccine clinic Tuesday.

That’s for kids five to 11-years-old wanting the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

The clinic will be held at the Health Department from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

A parent needs to be present for anyone five to 18.

