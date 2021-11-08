Daviess Co. Animal Shelter holding spay & neuter clinic

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Animal Shelter is expanding their services Tuesday.

They’ll stay open for a spay and neuter clinic.

It’s an effort in partnership with the Daviess County Fiscal Court to expand the availability of low-cost spay and neuter services.

The shelter will offer an on-site clinic that will also provide care for the animals.

