Breezy & Warmer

By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coming off a sunny weekend, the dry and sunny weather will carry over into the workweek. Clear this morning with lows in the upper 30s. Sunny during the afternoon with high temps in the upper 60s to 70-degrees.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and mild with high temps in the upper 60s. Tuesday night, mostly clear with lows in the mid-40s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and breezy as high temps remain well above normal in the upper 60s to 70-degrees.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

