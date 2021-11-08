29 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Vanderburgh Co.
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,140 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths.
The pandemic total in the state is now 1,035,141 cases and 16,355 deaths.
The state coronavirus map shows 29 new cases in Vanderburgh County, eight new cases in Warrick County, three new cases in Posey County, two new cases in Perry County, and zero new cases in Gibson, Spencer, and Pike Counties.
Any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 32,822 cases, 488 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 8,393 cases, 135 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 11,469 cases, 189 deaths
- Perry Co. - 2,695 cases, 52 deaths
- Posey Co. - 3,832 cases, 44 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 6,727 cases, 115 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 3,442 cases, 45 deaths
- Pike Co. - 2,321 cases, 44 deaths
