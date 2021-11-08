29 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,140 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,035,141 cases and 16,355 deaths.

The state coronavirus map shows 29 new cases in Vanderburgh County, eight new cases in Warrick County, three new cases in Posey County, two new cases in Perry County, and zero new cases in Gibson, Spencer, and Pike Counties.

Any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 32,822 cases, 488 deaths

Dubois Co. - 8,393 cases, 135 deaths

Warrick Co. - 11,469 cases, 189 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,695 cases, 52 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,832 cases, 44 deaths

Gibson Co. - 6,727 cases, 115 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,442 cases, 45 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,321 cases, 44 deaths

