15-year-old facing murder charge set to make court appearance

Arkee Coleman
Arkee Coleman(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A teenager charged with murder is due in court on Monday.

[PREVIOUS: 15-year-old charged with murder in Parrett St. shooting]

15-year-old Arkee Coleman is due in court for his initial hearing.

He is charged in connection to a shooting that happened on Parrett Street in October.

Police say 37-year-old Jonathan Stitts was shot several times and died on scene.

17-year-old Samajui Barnes was also charged with murder in the case.

