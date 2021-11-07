Masks optional at Union Co. Schools beginning Monday

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Union County School District announced that face masks will be optional inside school buildings, starting Monday.

Superintendent Patricia Sheffer sent the following message to families on Friday:

Our district’s COVID-19 mitigation plan outlines that the wearing of face masks in our district be guided by the local incident rates. Thankfully, Union County has experienced declining rates and has been at the orange and yellow levels for the last two weeks. This aligns with and meets the criteria in our plan for the Board to offer optional masking.

Taking into consideration our local factors, including: Low County Incident Rate, Low School District Quarantines, Low School District Positive Cases, and Higher Local Hospital Capacity-- starting this Monday, November 8th, masks will be OPTIONAL in our schools. Any student or staff member who wishes to wear a mask will be welcome to do so.

Per federal order number 86 FR 8025, masks WILL STILL BE REQUIRED on school buses at all times.

We are committed to providing in-person instruction 5 days a week in the safest manner possible. Therefore, we will continue to closely monitor our county’s incidence rate and other local factors. If any of these local factors indicate a need, we will reconsider universal masking. UCPS will continue to offer the Test-to-Stay option as an alternative to quarantines for our students and staff.

Thank you for always supporting Union County Schools. We know that every decision we make will not satisfy all, but please know that we make each decision based on what we believe is best for our students, staff, and community.

We are looking forward to seeing our students’ smiling faces on Monday.

