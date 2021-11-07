Birthday Club
ISP: Disturbance leads to Ferdinand man’s arrest, officer injured

Aaron Messmer
Aaron Messmer(Source: Dubois County Jail)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DUBOIS, Ind. (WFIE) - A Ferdinand man is now in custody following a traffic stop where state troopers say he drove away at a high speed, leaving a police officer with a broken hand.

This incident happened in Dubois County on Saturday.

According to Indiana State Police, this all started when Dubois County deputies were called to a home in Dubois in response to a “disturbance between an estranged married couple.”

We are told when deputies arrived, 44-year-old Aaron Messmer of Ferdinand had already left the residence.

Later in the day, state troopers say an officer with the Jasper Police Department saw a vehicle matching Messmer’s description and caught up with the car.

ISP officials tell 14 News the man was “verbally uncompliant” and refused to get out of his vehicle. When officers tried to get the suspect out of his vehicle, authorities say this resulted in Messmer taking off and injuring the officer.

We are told the officer suffered a broken hand and a cut to his eye.

According to a press release, Dubois County dispatch received a call that a male was at an address on CR 375 South and was heading towards Patoka Road. ISP officials say a deputy and a trooper were at the intersection of 425 South and Patoka Road when Messmer approached, before successfully using stop sticks to finally stop the vehicle.

Officer then arrested Messmer and brought him into custody.

Messmer is being held at the Dubois County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

