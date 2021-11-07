Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Evansville doctor’s 8-year-old daughter gets COVID vaccine

After the CDC encouraged kids aged 5 to 11 to get vaccinated, kids are starting to get the...
After the CDC encouraged kids aged 5 to 11 to get vaccinated, kids are starting to get the shot, including a local doctor's daughter.(WFIE)
By Robinson Miles
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended for children ages 5-11 to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, kids have started to get the shot, including a Tri-State doctor’s daughter.

Inside the imposing walls of the Deaconess Gateway Hospital, Mallie Benton likes to visit her father’s office.

Her father is Dr. Andrew Benton, a family physician with Deaconess. He says he was excited for her to have a particular visit to the hospital on Saturday - when she got vaccinated.

Mallie, who’s 8 years old, qualifies to receive a smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which is now available to children in the 5-11 age group. This is something for which her dad is entirely supportive.

“This vaccine is going to be the best way that we have to get kids’ lives back to normal,” Dr. Benton said.

The doctor says COVID-19 has hospitalized over 8,000 children in the 5-11 age group, and he cited a study showing kids experience side effects of the vaccine less than adults. So he’s grateful his daughter can get the vaccine, especially with all his patients who have had the virus.

“In my line of work, unfortunately, I see a lot of bad outcomes for patients,” Dr. Benton said. “I’ve had, I don’t know, dozens maybe hundreds of my own patients that have had coronavirus already, and most of them have been pretty mild, thank goodness. But I’ve certainly had experiences and patients, some of them pretty young, that have had pretty bad outcomes with it, and that probably has made me more cautious with my own family.”

Mallie’s reason for getting the vaccine was more direct.

“I got the COVID vaccine because that way I don’t get COVID and it’s less likely for me to die,” she said.

She got the shot on Saturday morning, and says she wasn’t even scared.

“I would think that COVID would be worser than getting a shot,” Mallie said.

But she did keep her friend Oscar, a stuffed dog, with her just in case.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman sentenced in Evansville baby death case
Woman sentenced in Evansville baby death case
ISP working homicide investigation after 2 bodies found in home
ISP working homicide investigation after 2 bodies found in home
Massive plan would transform Evansville riverfront, impact entire region
Massive plan would transform Evansville riverfront, impact entire region
Left: Terrell Flener. Right: Shanda Flener.
Officers: Several children removed from home filled with trash & feces
Kyla Tillman.
KSP: Tip leads to the arrest of correctional officer

Latest News

Aaron Messmer
ISP: Disturbance leads to Ferdinand man’s arrest, officer injured
The Evansville North Green Brigade Performing Ensembles made history on Saturday, taking home...
2 EVSC marching bands make history, other area schools place high at ISSMA state finals
Agricultural forum centered on regenerative farming held in Gibson Co.
Agricultural forum centered on regenerative farming held in Gibson Co.
Accident on Burkhardt and Old Boonville Hwy
Van overturned after hit and run on Burkhardt and Old Boonville Hwy