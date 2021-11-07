Birthday Club
EPD investigating after shell casings found outside home

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department responded to shots fired at the 1300 block of Florence Street Saturday evening.

Dispatch says while on the phone with the caller they could hear shots being fired in the background.

Officers say when they got to the scene, they spoke with the caller who showed them where he saw the suspect walk to when he heard the shots. The caller believed the shooting was due to an ongoing argument that was happening in another residence.

Officers knocked on the door to the apartment, but say no one answered.

EPD officials say they found six spent casings in the grass.

A neighbor told officers she could hear arguing coming from the other residence and when she looked out her door, she saw a man standing around the corner from the apartment, firing a handgun into the air.

Later in the evening, officials say another neighbor called in and said that two of the subjects that were involved in the fight were walking past the playground area.

Officers say they stopped and spoke with them, but both claimed to know nothing about the situation.

Crime scene was called to collect the shell casings.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

