Agricultural forum centered on regenerative farming held in Gibson Co.

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - Regenerative agriculture and farming was the topic of discussion at a forum in Gibson County on Saturday.

The forum was held at the Straub Brothers Recreational Center in Haubstadt.

We are told the discussion centered around the best practices and the science behind that model.

It also focused on soil health and provided details on a climate-smart way to farm.

”It’s where we’re going to work with nature instead of trying to conquer it,” Barry Fisher with Fisher Soil Health said. “It’s a really economical way to farm and it has a great societal benefit. And at the end of the day, we’re going to produce a higher quality food in a higher quality environment.”

Organizers told 14 News that Sen. Mike Braun was on hand to kick the event off on Saturday morning

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.