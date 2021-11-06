Birthday Club
Van overturned after hit and run on Burkhardt and Old Boonville Hwy

Accident on Burkhardt and Old Boonville Hwy
Accident on Burkhardt and Old Boonville Hwy(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a van was overturned after a hit and run crash Saturday morning.

They say it happened on Burkhardt and Old Boonville Highway around 11 a.m.

Our pictures show the van off road, on its side. Evansville Fire Department and Evansville Police Department are on scene.

Accident on Burkhardt and Old Boonville Hwy
Accident on Burkhardt and Old Boonville Hwy(14 News)
Accident on Burkhardt and Old Boonville Hwy
Accident on Burkhardt and Old Boonville Hwy(14 News)

No word on injuries yet.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as information comes.

