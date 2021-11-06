Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19

By CNN
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) - Zoo staff at the Denver Zoo say that two hyenas have tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff say these might be the first hyenas in the world to test positive for the virus.

According to the zoo, the hyenas are experiencing mild symptoms including slight lethargy, nasal drainage and coughing.

The hyenas are expected to make a full recovery.

The positive cases come after several other animals at the zoo came down with the disease in October.

The zoo says they are looking into vaccinated some of them.

The Denver Zoo is home to over 3,000 animals and over 450 different species.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman sentenced in Evansville baby death case
Woman sentenced in Evansville baby death case
Massive plan would transform Evansville riverfront, impact entire region
Massive plan would transform Evansville riverfront, impact entire region
Left: Terrell Flener. Right: Shanda Flener.
Officers: Several children removed from home filled with trash & feces
Left: Sasha Drake. Right: Clifford Johns II.
Deputies: Baby born inside hoarding home, fentanyl found
Kyla Tillman.
KSP: Tip leads to the arrest of correctional officer

Latest News

Congress passes $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, delivering major win for Biden.
House passes bipartisan infrastructure bill
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill
Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19, possible first positive cases in the world.
Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19
COVID vaccines now available for children at Ascension St. Vincent
COVID vaccines now available for children at Ascension St. Vincent