Southern Indiana marching bands compete at ISSMA state finals

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - Several high school marching bands are competing for their shot at a state title on Saturday.

The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) state finals were held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this weekend.

Class D wrapped up competitions Saturday morning. Forest Park came in fourth place, while Mater Dei finished in fifth. Southridge also placed sixth and Tell City ended up in eighth place.

Over in Class B, North took home second place honors, while Jasper finished in fifth place.

Bands competing in Class C and Class A are set to perform Saturday evening.

We will update this story once the competition results are finalized.

