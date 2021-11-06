ISP detectives and Mt. Vernon police working death investigation
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police detectives and Mt. Vernon police are currently investigating two deaths.
Officials say it happened on the 700 block of Mulberry in Mt. Vernon.
Officials also confirm ISP crime scene technician is heading to the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as more information comes.
