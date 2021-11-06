70s return, late-week rain likely

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Saturday played out as forecast with a low of 29 and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Sunday will provide a repeat of the beautiful weather with sunny skies and a high in the low to mid 60s. High pressure will keep clear skies over the region through the first half of next week. Daily highs will rise into the low 70s, aided by southerly winds Monday-Wednesday. A cold front will sweep through the Tri-State late Wednesday night through Thursday. Our best chance for rain will arrive ahead of the cold front, very early Thursday morning. Skies should clear by Friday as cooler temps return. Highs will drop back into the lower 50s and lows into the middle 30s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.