Woman sentenced in Evansville baby death case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman charged with her baby’s death has been sentenced.

Documents show Dakota Leigh Hammers was sentenced to six years probation on Thursday.

In August 2020, she told police she fell asleep with her one and a half-month-old child in bed.

When she woke up, she said the child was under her body, cold and purple.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Hammers had been working with child services since the baby was born because the child tested positive for THC.

It showed that Hammers admitted being educated on the dangers of co-sleeping several times but continued to do so every night.

It also showed that she admitted to smoking marijuana daily, including inside the home before going to bed the night before.

