Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Woman sentenced in Evansville baby death case

Dakota Leigh Hammers
Dakota Leigh Hammers(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman charged with her baby’s death has been sentenced.

Documents show Dakota Leigh Hammers was sentenced to six years probation on Thursday.

In August 2020, she told police she fell asleep with her one and a half-month-old child in bed.

When she woke up, she said the child was under her body, cold and purple.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Hammers had been working with child services since the baby was born because the child tested positive for THC.

It showed that Hammers admitted being educated on the dangers of co-sleeping several times but continued to do so every night.

It also showed that she admitted to smoking marijuana daily, including inside the home before going to bed the night before.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Sasha Drake. Right: Clifford Johns II.
Deputies: Baby born inside hoarding home, fentanyl found
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
West Side Nut Club to provide update on half pot
Crews respond to Evansville apartment fire late Wed. night
The owner of Castlen Steel is not happy about the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Owensboro business unhappy with Biden administration’s vaccine mandate deadline

Latest News

Left: Terrell Flener. Right: Shanda Flener.
Officers: Several children removed from home filled with trash & feces
Kyla Tillman.
KSP: Tip leads to the arrest of correctional officer
Owensboro’s Veterans Day Parade happening this weekend
14 News interview with North High School Band Director Noah Farmer.
14 News interview with North High School Band Director Noah Farmer.