Touchdown Live Scoreboard, Week 12
Watch Touchdown Live at 10:35 for highlights
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.
Check out this week’s football previews below:
[Memorial football program works on ‘mental toughness’ in preparation for 4A sectional championship]
[North Posey hoping to ‘stay balanced’ ahead of sectional bout with Mater Dei]
[Gibson Southern ready to utilize offensive weapons needed for sectional crown]
[Heritage Hills football hopes to pull 3A sectional upset]
Only five southwestern Indiana teams remain as they are set to duke it out in the sectional championship round, while postseason football kicks off in Kentucky on Friday night.
[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]
After games wrap up for the evening, make sure to watch Touchdown Live for highlights and top plays starting at 10:35 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.