Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Touchdown Live Scoreboard, Week 12

Watch Touchdown Live at 10:35 for highlights
Touchdown Live Scoreboard
Touchdown Live Scoreboard(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

Check out this week’s football previews below:

[Memorial football program works on ‘mental toughness’ in preparation for 4A sectional championship]

[North Posey hoping to ‘stay balanced’ ahead of sectional bout with Mater Dei]

[Gibson Southern ready to utilize offensive weapons needed for sectional crown]

[Heritage Hills football hopes to pull 3A sectional upset]

Only five southwestern Indiana teams remain as they are set to duke it out in the sectional championship round, while postseason football kicks off in Kentucky on Friday night.

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

After games wrap up for the evening, make sure to watch Touchdown Live for highlights and top plays starting at 10:35 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Sasha Drake. Right: Clifford Johns II.
Deputies: Baby born inside hoarding home, fentanyl found
Woman sentenced in Evansville baby death case
Woman sentenced in Evansville baby death case
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
The owner of Castlen Steel is not happy about the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Owensboro business unhappy with Biden administration’s vaccine mandate deadline
River Center rendering
Massive plan would transform Evansville riverfront, impact entire region

Latest News

The Heritage Hills football team is hoping to ride a sound defense and solid running game to an...
Heritage Hills football hopes to pull 3A sectional upset
Heritage Hills football hopes to pull 3A sectional upset
Heritage Hills football hopes to pull 3A sectional upset
KHSAA 5A Football Playoffs: Grayson Co. vs. Owensboro
KHSAA 5A Football Playoffs: Grayson Co. vs. Owensboro
Gibson Southern RB Sean DeLong becomes 3rd Titan player to earn POTW honors
Gibson Southern RB Sean DeLong becomes 3rd Titan player to earn POTW honors