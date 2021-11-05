Testimonies wrap up in Warrick Co. murder trial

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Warrick County, day four of testimony just wrapped up in the murder trial of a Boonville man.

[Previous Story: Testimonies underway in Warrick Co. murder trial]

46-year-old Brian Baumgartner is one of three people accused in the death of Valerie Ruark in 2019.

Police say during interrogation, Ruark’s phone pinged at Baumgartner’s house the night she went missing.

Authorities also say they found a firearm in a burn pile on Baumgartner’s property.

Friday, there was a disagreement in court about whether the house was Baumgartner’s or his mother’s.

Anthony Wolfe, a man found guilty of murder and other charges in the case in May, his phone pinged the next day.

Earlier this week, a transport order was entered for Wolfe to be driven to Warrick County from the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility to part of Baumgartner’s trial.

We’ll continue to follow the trial and update the story as more information comes out.

