Sunny weekend, milder temps each day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and brisk again on Friday with temps starting at 28 and rising into the middle 50s. Clear skies Friday night will allow another freezing low on Saturday morning. Afternoon highs should range in the upper 50s to near 60. Sunday will be sunny and a bit warmer with a high of 62. Much milder air arrives for the first half of next week with highs on Monday-Thursday near 70. Rain chances will pick up on Wednesday and peak Thursday-Friday. Daylight Saving Time ends Saturday night, so we “fall back”, move clocks back 1 hour before going to bed Saturday night.

