Several area marching bands heading to Indy for state

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several area marching bands are headed to state this weekend.

These bands all competed in last weekend’s semi-state.

Castle High School Marching Knights advanced in Class A. North High School Green Brigade and Jasper High School advanced in Class B. Then in Class C, Harrison High School and Princeton Community High School advanced. Mater Dei, Forest Park, Southridge and Tell City also advanced in Class D.

All of these groups will perform at Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend for their shot at their class state championship.

You can find their performance times here.

