Owensboro’s Veterans Day Parade happening this weekend
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro committee hopes you deck out in your red, white and blue for its annual Veterans Day Parade this weekend.
The lineup starts at 1 Saturday afternoon, but the parade will head out on Second Street starting at 2.
The Kentucky Remembers website says this is the longest-running Veterans Day Parade in the nation.
The parade ends at the VFW post on Veterans Boulevard.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.