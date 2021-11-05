Owensboro’s Veterans Day Parade happening this weekend

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro committee hopes you deck out in your red, white and blue for its annual Veterans Day Parade this weekend.

The lineup starts at 1 Saturday afternoon, but the parade will head out on Second Street starting at 2.

The Kentucky Remembers website says this is the longest-running Veterans Day Parade in the nation.

The parade ends at the VFW post on Veterans Boulevard.

