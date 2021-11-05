Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Owensboro’s Veterans Day Parade happening this weekend

(WOWT)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro committee hopes you deck out in your red, white and blue for its annual Veterans Day Parade this weekend.

The lineup starts at 1 Saturday afternoon, but the parade will head out on Second Street starting at 2.

The Kentucky Remembers website says this is the longest-running Veterans Day Parade in the nation.

The parade ends at the VFW post on Veterans Boulevard.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Sasha Drake. Right: Clifford Johns II.
Deputies: Baby born inside hoarding home, fentanyl found
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
West Side Nut Club to provide update on half pot
Crews respond to Evansville apartment fire late Wed. night
Brian Baumgartner
Testimonies underway in Warrick Co. murder trial

Latest News

14 News interview with North High School Band Director Noah Farmer.
14 News interview with North High School Band Director Noah Farmer.
Henderson Art Hop happening Friday night
Several area marching bands heading to Indy for state
Friday Sunrise Headlines 11/5
Friday Sunrise Headlines