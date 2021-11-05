Mater Dei football gunning for third straight 2A sectional title

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mater Dei football program is no stranger to high-stakes games.

The Wildcats haven’t missed a sectional championship in 13 years.

“This team, it’s a never say die attitude,” Mater Dei head coach Mike Goebel said. “They just keep playing and playing until the last whistle blows. We’ve been fortunate so far. We hope things continue in that direction.”

Last Friday, Mater Dei defeated Linton-Stockton in a thrilling 28-27 victory, sealed by a late-game interception by sophomore Spencer Turner, which allowed the Wildcats to run the clock out.

“I’m glad we all worked hard, especially in the conditions - came out on top,” Mater Dei junior quarterback Mason Wunderlich said. “It’s a huge boost when I’m on the sideline and I see my defense make a huge stop. Then I can go out there and pick them up too.”

Even in the rainy conditions, Wunderlich completed 20-for-37 passes, throwing for a season-high 306 yards and three touchdowns.

Ultimately though, the Mater Dei defense was the unit that finished the job against the Miners, and heading into the final sectional game, North Posey’s high-powered offense has their eyes set on senior defensive tackle James Ralph.

“Year in, year out, we’re competing with the best,” Ralph said. “Fighting for what we can get. we’re going to get to play North Posey. Big rival - we have a lot of friends over there, great team offensively, they’re very explosive. We live up to these moments. The coaches have always prepared us, and we just know we need to come out there and we need to play and we need to execute.”

Mater Dei (9-2) will attempt to win its third straight sectional championship on Friday at 7 p.m.

