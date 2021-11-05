Massive plan would transform Evansville riverfront, impact entire region

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Regional Economic Partnership has submitted a plan to the state, hoping to get a cut of a $500 million program.

They are asking for more than $50 million from the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) program, that would help pay for projects in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, and Gibson Counties.

One of the main projects listed in the plan, is the River Center, which would be between Old National Bank and CenterPoint on the Evansville riverfront.

According the plan, it would contain approximately 135 water-view, market-rate rentals, 32,000 square feet of restaurants and retailers, 100 pedestal parking spaces and a stair-step design that creates seating for large events overlooking a horseshoe bend in the Ohio River.

Click here to see the 292 page plan. A look at the River Center is on page 101.

Officials say they hope to increase the population and attract young talent to the area.

They say the next steps in the process will be presented to the state’s review committee the week of Nov. 29.

The Evansville region is competing against 16 other Hoosier regions. The winners should be announced next month.

Jessica Costello is speaking with economic leaders. She’ll have more tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.