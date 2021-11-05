Birthday Club
Madisonville woman charged with murder in husband’s death

Ravan Hamlett
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The case against a Madisonville woman accused of shooting her husband last month has been referred to a grand jury.

44-year-old Ravan Hamlett was in court Friday morning for her preliminary hearing.

Her bond has been increased to $100,000 cash.

Police say the shooting happened October 24 on Harrig Street. Officers say 61-year-old Benigno Feliciano died at the hospital.

Hamlett had been charged with assault, but is now facing a murder charge.

[Police: Woman claims voices told her to shoot husband]

Police say Hamlett told them voices in her head told her to shoot her husband.

