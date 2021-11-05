Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

KSP: Tip leads to the arrest of correctional officer

Kyla Tillman.
Kyla Tillman.(Muhlenberg County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say a tip led to the arrest of a Green River Correctional Complex officer.

Troopers say they received that tip on Thursday about an employee bringing in prohibited items.

Authorities say they responded to the facility and interviewed 23-year-old Kyla Tillman, which resulted in her arrest.

She is charged with promoting contraband and official misconduct.

Tillman was booked in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Sasha Drake. Right: Clifford Johns II.
Deputies: Baby born inside hoarding home, fentanyl found
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
West Side Nut Club to provide update on half pot
Crews respond to Evansville apartment fire late Wed. night
The owner of Castlen Steel is not happy about the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Owensboro business unhappy with Biden administration’s vaccine mandate deadline

Latest News

Owensboro’s Veterans Day Parade happening this weekend
14 News interview with North High School Band Director Noah Farmer.
14 News interview with North High School Band Director Noah Farmer.
Henderson Art Hop happening Friday night
Several area marching bands heading to Indy for state