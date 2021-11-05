KSP: Tip leads to the arrest of correctional officer

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say a tip led to the arrest of a Green River Correctional Complex officer.

Troopers say they received that tip on Thursday about an employee bringing in prohibited items.

Authorities say they responded to the facility and interviewed 23-year-old Kyla Tillman, which resulted in her arrest.

She is charged with promoting contraband and official misconduct.

Tillman was booked in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

