Heritage Hills football hopes to pull 3A sectional upset

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Before making an appearance in the state finals two seasons ago, the last time that Heritage Hills and head football coach Todd Wilkerson won a sectional championship was back in 2014.

“These kids were just sophomores or freshman in 2019 when we had the run, so it’s a little removed from them,” Wilkerson said. “So, they’re excited about it.”

Heritage Hills is hoping to ride a sound defense and solid running game to an upset win against Gibson Southern.

[READ MORE: Gibson Southern ready to utilize offensive weapons needed for sectional crown]

With the Titans averaging nearly 50 points per game, the Patriots know that controlling the ball and keeping opposing quarterback Brady Allen and his offense on the sideline, is one of the best ways to get the job done.

“This will be the eighth time [playing them] in the last four years, so it feels like every few weeks we’re playing Gibson Southern or thinking about preparing for Gibson Southern,” Wilkerson said. “The way we’ve always tried to compete with them is to control the ball, keep the ball, keep it away from their high-power offense. But the defense is really good this year, so that makes that a little more difficult.”

Heritage Hills (9-2) will look to upset Gibson Southern (10-1) in Fort Branch on Friday night.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.