Gibson Southern RB Sean DeLong becomes 3rd Titan player to earn POTW honors

By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson Southern running back Sean DeLong was crowned as the Touchdown Live Player of the Week on Thursday, compiling 4,496 votes for his performance in Week 11 against Salem.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Salem vs. Gibson So.]

DeLong rushed seven times for 113 yards and one touchdown, while also catching five passes for 60 yards in the Titans’ 56-21 victory over the Lions last Friday.

The sophomore sensation joins fellow teammates Brady Allen and Rory Heltsley on the list of previous Touchdown Live Player of the Week winners this season.

[PREVIEW: Gibson Southern ready to utilize offensive weapons needed for sectional crown]

Gibson Southern head coach Nick Hart says his star running back is an all-around threat.

”He’s a dual-threat guy on the backfield, he catches the ball so well,” Hart said. “He played slot for us last year, went to running back this year, does a great job in the backfield, but also is a receiver in the slot and a receiver in the backfield. He’s so talented.”

The Titans are set to face Heritage Hills in the Class 3A sectional championship on Friday at 7 p.m.

