Frost, Slightly Warmer

Patchy Freezing Fog
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a frosty start, sunny and a tad warmer as high temps climb into the mid-50s. Tonight, mainly clear as lows sink into the lower 30s.

Saturday, southerly winds will ramp up temperatures into the upper 50s. Saturday night, mainly clear and not as chilly with lows in the mid-30s.

Sunday, abundant sunshine and warmer with high temps climbing above normal for the first time since last Sunday. High temps will ascend into the mid to upper 60s.

