Friday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(WFIE) - The Biden administration announced new vaccination policies for companies with over 100 employees. Some business owners say they aren’t on board with the decision.

Day 4 of testimony in a Boonville man’s murder trial picks up today. Brian Baumgartner is one of three people accused in the death of Valerie Ruark back in 2019.

Happening today, the House is set to vote on two main points on President Biden’s agenda, including a bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Several Tri-State marching bands are heading to state this weekend. They’ll be performing at Lucas Oil Stadium, eyeing a state title.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

