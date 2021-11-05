Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Firefighters encouraging people to change smoke detector batteries for Daylight Saving

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As Daylight saving time approaches, remember to check batteries around your house.

While setting your clocks back, firefighters encourage people to change the batteries in smoke alarms as well.

These devices will be important in the upcoming cold month. The highest rate of fires are in December, January and February when most people are inside cooking.

Firefighters say that each household should have a plan and a safe place to meet in case of a fire.

“A lot of people think I’ma fight that fire myself. We’re trained to fight fires,” says fire life educator Kevin Shelley. “Most people don’t realize that 50 percent of people will get injured or killed in fires as a result of trying to fight the fire themselves. So, the smoke detector is a good early warning system for you, that you know to get out of your house and to be safe.”

Most fire alarms need to be replaced every 10 years, so a good tip is to write the date it was installed on the side to know when it needs to be replaced.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Sasha Drake. Right: Clifford Johns II.
Deputies: Baby born inside hoarding home, fentanyl found
Woman sentenced in Evansville baby death case
Woman sentenced in Evansville baby death case
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
The owner of Castlen Steel is not happy about the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Owensboro business unhappy with Biden administration’s vaccine mandate deadline
Massive plan would transform Evansville riverfront, impact entire region
Massive plan would transform Evansville riverfront, impact entire region

Latest News

Testimonies wrap up in Warrick Co. murder trial
Testimonies wrap up in Warrick Co. murder trial
Covid vaccines now available for children at Ascension St. Vincent
Covid vaccines now available for children at Ascension St. Vincent
Massive plan would transform Evansville riverfront, impact entire region
Massive plan would transform Evansville riverfront, impact entire region
11/5 6pm part 2
11/5 6pm part 2