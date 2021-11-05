Firefighters encouraging people to change smoke detector batteries for Daylight Saving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As Daylight saving time approaches, remember to check batteries around your house.

While setting your clocks back, firefighters encourage people to change the batteries in smoke alarms as well.

These devices will be important in the upcoming cold month. The highest rate of fires are in December, January and February when most people are inside cooking.

Firefighters say that each household should have a plan and a safe place to meet in case of a fire.

“A lot of people think I’ma fight that fire myself. We’re trained to fight fires,” says fire life educator Kevin Shelley. “Most people don’t realize that 50 percent of people will get injured or killed in fires as a result of trying to fight the fire themselves. So, the smoke detector is a good early warning system for you, that you know to get out of your house and to be safe.”

Most fire alarms need to be replaced every 10 years, so a good tip is to write the date it was installed on the side to know when it needs to be replaced.

