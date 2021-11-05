Birthday Club
Covid vaccines now available for children at Ascension St. Vincent

By Brady Williams
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ascension St. Vincent gave its first vaccinations to children in the 5-11 age group Friday afternoon.

They say children were glad to get their shots, and they were quick to say it didn’t hurt too bad either.

All of the children received Pfizer vaccines, and it’s a much smaller dose than the average shot an adult would receive.

11-year-old Emi Garau was one of the kids to get vaccinated Friday, and at a young age, says she had to get brain surgery because of a tumor.

Garau says she wanted to get the vaccine because there are people out there who could be hurt if they catch covid.

“I should get it because nobody’s dying from it, nobody’s getting hurt from it. It’s to help other people who are struggling, and it does help you from not dying from Covid,” Garau says.

Garau also says she’s already prepared to get the second dose in three weeks when it’s ready for her.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

