15-year-old charged with murder in Parrett St. shooting
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A second teenager has been charged as an adult with murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Evansville.
It happened the morning of Oct. 1 on Parrett Street near Haynie’s Corner.
Authorities say 37-year-old Jonathan Stitts was shot several times and died at the scene.
17-year-old Samajui Barnes was previously charged with murder.
Court records show 15-year-old Arkee Coleman is now also facing a murder charge.
Coleman was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Friday.
Barnes is due back in court Nov. 24.
