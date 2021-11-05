15-year-old charged with murder in Parrett St. shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A second teenager has been charged as an adult with murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Evansville.

It happened the morning of Oct. 1 on Parrett Street near Haynie’s Corner.

Authorities say 37-year-old Jonathan Stitts was shot several times and died at the scene.

17-year-old Samajui Barnes was previously charged with murder.

17-year-old Samajui Barnes was previously charged with murder.

Court records show 15-year-old Arkee Coleman is now also facing a murder charge.

Coleman was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Friday.

Barnes is due back in court Nov. 24.

