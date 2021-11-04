Birthday Club
Warrior Coal seeking to hire 50-60 miners

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Warrior Coal in Hopkins County is looking to hire around 60 miners as company officials say the global demand for coal grows.

Officials say it’s been a tough decade for the mining industry, especially in Kentucky. However, circumstances are looking up for miners as experts say the price of coal has fallen below the price of natural gas.

Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield previously worked as a coal miner at only 25 years old.

“I worked underground for years and it’s probably the most enjoyable job I’ve had,” Whitfield said.

This is why he’s excited about Warrior Coal’s announcement on looking for 50-60 miners.

“The coal industry, in general, is having a pretty good year, and Warrior Coal here in Hopkins County, as part of Alliance, is following that trend and they need to get more coal mined,” Whitfield said. “To do that, they need to add some people back on.”

Officials say generating energy with coal is cheaper now. As Warrior Coal explained, a natural gas crisis is ongoing, with natural gas prices soaring past the $5 mark, doubling in the last year.

“It’s been a couple years at least since we’ve been able to expand our production and have new sales opportunities,” Warrior Coal assistant general manager Joel Bradley said. “So that means 50-60 well-paying jobs for people in the region.”

Judge Whitfield comes from a family of coal miners, giving him work while coming out of the Air Force. Whitfield says he’s excited around 60 people will be able to reap the benefits too.

“It’s just an outstanding opportunity,” Whitfield said. “Coal mining paid to raise me and my sisters and brother. It paid to put us through school, put clothes on our back and it did the same for my family.”

Warrior Coal is hoping to hire soon as the company plans to host a job fair on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The job fair will be held at the Warrior Coal Nebo Portal on 57 J E Ellis Road in Madisonville from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Company leaders will offer applications and on-site interviews at the fair.

For those who can’t make it to the fair, people can call Warrior Coal at 270-249-6010.

