Warmer for the weekend

14 First Alert 11/4 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Thursday morning’s lows dropped to 28 degrees, our coldest morning yet this fall.  Sunny skies will be the rule through Friday and the weekend, as a slow--but steady--warming trend takes hold.  Friday’s lows will again drop below freezing, but afternoon highs will venture into the middle 50s.  Saturday will start out near freezing and then warm into the upper 50s.  By Sunday, highs will reach the middle 60s, and we will get some 70-degree warmth on Monday and Tuesday.  The next weathermaker will be a cold front that will swing through the Tri-State toward the middle and end of next week.  Scattered showers possible on Wednesday and Thursday.

