Vacant home catches fire in Evansville

By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire crews say they found heavy smoke pouring from a two story home Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Columbia Street.

Officials say the house was vacant, and had no utilities.

It took about 15 minutes to get the fire out, but the cause is undetermined.

Officials say a report was filed with EPD for homeless activity.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

