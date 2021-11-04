Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - We’re under a freeze warning this morning.

A close race in New Jersey comes to an end. NBC projects Democrat Phil Murphy will get another go-around as governor.

The COVID Response Team is heading to Capitol Hill today. Members will fill senators in on what they say needs to happen next to fight the pandemic.

Warrick County students can soon wear masks less. Starting Monday, the corporation is lifting the mask mandate in classes as COVID cases around the country continue to drop. However, they will still be required to wear them on buses.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Side Nut Club to provide update on half pot
Police: Man arrested after attempting to attack officer with knife.
Police: Man arrested after attempting to attack officer with knife
Derek Hebel and Heather Rouse
Pair wanted in Wisconsin homicide arrested after chase in Hopkins Co.
6 suspects facing additional charges in child death investigation; child’s mom now charged with...
6 suspects facing additional charges in child death investigation; child’s mom now charged with murder
Indiana advocate: Brace for costly winter heating season

Latest News

Thursday Sunrise Headlines 11/4
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 11/4
Henderson Mayor Pro Tem Brad Staton announced in a social media post on Wednesday that he's...
Brad Staton announces run for Henderson mayor
Sports floor almost finished inside Owensboro Convention Center
Sports floor almost finished inside Owensboro Convention Center
Warrick Co. schools moving to masks optional
Warrick Co. schools moving to masks optional