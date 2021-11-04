State Farm to present Youth First & Hangers with $25K grants

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Youth First, Inc. and Hangers are set to both receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm Neighborhood Assist.

Officials say those checks will be presented to the organizations on Friday.

Officials tell us Youth First will use their grant to help put Youth First Social Workers and prevention programs in 12 additional EVSC schools.

Hangers say they will use the grant money to fund coats, shoes and uniform clothing for 250 students. They say this funding will leave a positive impact on students and their families.

