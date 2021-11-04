Birthday Club
Sports floor almost finished inside Owensboro Convention Center

The Owensboro Convention Center is putting the final touches on its new sports floor.
The Owensboro Convention Center is putting the final touches on its new sports floor.(WFIE)
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Convention Center is putting the final touches on its new sports floor.

The city of Owensboro is hoping to host more sporting events, starting next month. The multi-purpose court will allow the convention center to host basketball, volleyball, handball and futsal tournaments.

Officials from the convention center and Visit Owensboro say this is something the city has been missing that could attract more tourism.

“Well, the one missing piece of our tourism toolbelt puzzle was an indoor sports facility of some sort,” Dave Kirk with Visit Owensboro said.

“So, we’ll have an announcement come soon for an event in December, but we also have a lot of other events planned for April and March, and on into the summertime for next year as well,” Laura Alexander, general manager of the Owensboro Convention Center said.

Alexander says she hopes to bring in teams and groups from the surrounding states and beyond once the sports floor is finalized.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

