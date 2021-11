VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Officials say CSX will be closing the railroad crossing on Old State Road west of US 41, starting Monday November 8 through Friday November 12.

They’ll be doing work on the crossing.

The detour around their closure will be US 41, Hillsdale Road, and Old State Road.

