RR crossing repair set to close Boonville road for 10 days

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Department of Transportation officials say a railroad crossing replacement is planned for State Road 261 west of Boonville.

Beginning on or around Tuesday Nov. 9, Norfolk Southern railroad crews will begin replacing the crossing on S.R. 261 northeast of County Road 300 W.

The project will require a full road closure with traffic control devices in place around the clock.

Work is expected to last for about 10 days depending upon weather conditions.

Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure. All through traffic should use the official detour following S.R. 62, S.R. 61 and S.R. 66.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

