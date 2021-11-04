Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

RR crossing repair set to close Boonville road for 10 days

(Alicia Naspretto, KSNB)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Department of Transportation officials say a railroad crossing replacement is planned for State Road 261 west of Boonville.

Beginning on or around Tuesday Nov. 9, Norfolk Southern railroad crews will begin replacing the crossing on S.R. 261 northeast of County Road 300 W.

The project will require a full road closure with traffic control devices in place around the clock.

Work is expected to last for about 10 days depending upon weather conditions.

Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure. All through traffic should use the official detour following S.R. 62, S.R. 61 and S.R. 66.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Side Nut Club to provide update on half pot
Police: Man arrested after attempting to attack officer with knife.
Police: Man arrested after attempting to attack officer with knife
Derek Hebel and Heather Rouse
Pair wanted in Wisconsin homicide arrested after chase in Hopkins Co.
6 suspects facing additional charges in child death investigation; child’s mom now charged with...
6 suspects facing additional charges in child death investigation; child’s mom now charged with murder
Indiana advocate: Brace for costly winter heating season

Latest News

RR crossing work set to close Old State Road for 5 days
Vaccination
Ky. Attorney General joins states suing over Biden’s vaccine mandate
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. health officials say vaccine appointments are available for 5-11
COVID inpatient census for Kentucky hospitals.
Team Kentucky update 11/04