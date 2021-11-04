Owensboro Chamber of Commerce holding drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce is hosting its eighth drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

It is happening Thursday at the First Christian Church on JR Miller Boulevard from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They will have all three vaccines available.

You must have your photo ID available and a health insurance card if applicable.

