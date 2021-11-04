Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Owensboro Chamber of Commerce holding drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic

(NBC12)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce is hosting its eighth drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

It is happening Thursday at the First Christian Church on JR Miller Boulevard from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They will have all three vaccines available.

You must have your photo ID available and a health insurance card if applicable.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Side Nut Club to provide update on half pot
Police: Man arrested after attempting to attack officer with knife.
Police: Man arrested after attempting to attack officer with knife
Derek Hebel and Heather Rouse
Pair wanted in Wisconsin homicide arrested after chase in Hopkins Co.
6 suspects facing additional charges in child death investigation; child’s mom now charged with...
6 suspects facing additional charges in child death investigation; child’s mom now charged with murder
Indiana advocate: Brace for costly winter heating season

Latest News

Crews respond to Evansville apartment fire late Wed. night
14 News Sunrise 11/4 - Part 2
14 News Sunrise 11/4 - Part 2
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 11/4
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 11/4
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 11/4