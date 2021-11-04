Owensboro Chamber of Commerce holding drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce is hosting its eighth drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
It is happening Thursday at the First Christian Church on JR Miller Boulevard from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
They will have all three vaccines available.
You must have your photo ID available and a health insurance card if applicable.
